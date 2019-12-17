Government School Teacher Detained For Molesting Girls In Rajasthan: Cops

Police said the accused was detained and further investigation in the matter is on (Representational)

A teacher was detained on Tuesday for allegedly molesting girls at a government middle school in Rajasthan's Churu, police said.

Three or four girls had complained of being molested by the teacher in the school. An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by parents of one of the girls, Churu SP Tejaswini Gautam said.

She said the accused teacher was detained and further investigation in the matter is on.

The case has been handed over to women's police station for further investigation, police said.