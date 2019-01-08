Gold Worth Rs 2.5 Crore Allegedly Stolen From Train In Rajasthan

Two passengers, travelling with eight kg gold in a sleeper coach, alleged that the gold was stolen near Chittorgarh district on Monday, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: January 08, 2019 18:02 IST
The complainants, Narendra Tailor and Vipul, were employees of a Mumbai-based company. (Representational)


Jaipur: 

Gold worth Rs 2.5 crore was allegedly stolen from a Bandra-Udaipur train, the police said on today.

The complainants -- Narendra Tailor and Vipul -- were employees of a Mumbai-based company and were supposed to deliver the gold to traders in Udaipur, the police said, adding that they had all the documents related to the gold in their possession.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons under section 380 (theft in dwelling house), Government Railway Police, Chittorgarh Station House Officer Lal Singh said.

 

 

