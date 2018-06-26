Girl, Attending NCC Camp, Dies Of Breathlessness In Coimbatore

Eighteen-year-old Haripriya, along with a few other students, was part of the NCC camp held at a private engineering college at Saravanmpatti, they said.

Cities | | Updated: June 26, 2018 19:02 IST
The doctors declared the girl brought dead (Representational)

Coimbatore: 

A girl student of the Government Arts College developed breathlessness and died after returning from an NCC camp, the police said today.

She returned to her room late last evening and suddenly developed breathlessness and lost consciousness, they added.

She was taken by NCC officials to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

