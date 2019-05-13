Girl Allegedly Beaten Up, Her Clothes Torn In UP's Shamli

The incident took place in Jahanpura village on Sunday. (Representational image)

Four young men allegedly harassed a 16-year-old girl and beat up her family when they objected to them in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The official said the accused have been absconding since the incident in Jahanpura village on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed with Kairana police station, the girl's mother has said that the four accused entered her home and sexually harassed her daughter.

She alleged that her daughter's clothes were also torn and the four beat them up.

