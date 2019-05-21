Doctor, Nurses Beaten Up In Jharkhand After 3 Newborns Die

3 women had given birth to the babies two days ago and the deliveries were normal (Representational)

A doctor and some nurses at a government hospital in Jharkhand's Giridih were beaten up by relatives of three newborn babies who died on Tuesday, police said.

After the babies died at the hospital in Chaitadih village of Giridih district, angry relatives thrashed Dr Govind Prasad and some nurses.

Three women had given birth to the babies two days ago and the deliveries were normal. Dr Prasad had given an injection to all three babies on Monday night and relatives alleged that the babies' condition worsened subsequently.

The doctor also referred them to a hospital in Dhanbad. The father of one took the baby to Dhanbad but the two others remained in the hospital here. All three died on Tuesday.

Dr Prasad said that the condition of the babies born was critical so he had given them injection and referred to Dhanbad for treatment.

Police are probing the case.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019