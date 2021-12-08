Mussoorie Home Of British Surveyor Behind Mt Everest Name Opens To Public

The restoration work of Everest House was done at a cost of Rs 23.69 crore.

Sir George Everest's house in Mussorie in Uttarakhand was opened to public on Tuesday after its renovation.

Mount Everest is named after Surveyor George Everest, who had measured the exact height of the world's highest mountain peak.

After inaugurating the historic house at Hathipaon in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that it would be known as a major tourist centre of the state and tourists from all over the world would visit it in large numbers.

Mr Maharaj said that seeing the dilapidated condition of Everest House, he had resolved to erect it again in its old form, which was completed on Tuesday. The restoration work of the building was started on January 18, 2019.

मसूरी स्थित सर जॉर्ज एवरेस्ट हेरिटेज हाउस का आज लोकार्पण किया। यह बड़ी ही खस्ता हालत में था। इसके जीर्णोद्वार के बाद अब यह एक प्रमुख पर्यटन केन्द्र के रूप सामने आएगा। निश्चित विश्व के पर्यटक इस आर्कषण स्थान को देखने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में यहाँ आयेंगे।@pushkardhamipic.twitter.com/6J9E4rDViR - Satpal Maharaj (@satpalmaharaj) December 7, 2021

The restoration work of Everest House and its surrounding area was done with the funding of Asian Development Bank under Uttarakhand Tourism Infrastructure Development Investment Programme at a cost of Rs 23.69 crore. Most of the work has been completed while the remaining work will also be completed soon.

In order to maintain the original appearance of the house, it was renovated with the help of a special paste made using lime, fenugreek, urad dal and water among other things, instead of cement.