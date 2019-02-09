Garbage Truck Crashes Into Bengal Home Killing Man, Teen Daughter

Police have seized the garbage truck, but the driver fled the spot, an officer said (Representational)

A man and his daughter were killed after a garbage truck lost control and rammed into their house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said today.

The incident took place in district's Shayamnagar village early on Friday.

"A dumper truck allegedly lost control and rammed into the house of Maidul Islam, 48, in Shayamnagar. He died on the spot. Later his daughter Asifa Islam, 17, was declared dead at a local hospital," an officer from Kashipur police station said.

"It is not sure whether the accident happened due to over-speeding or any mechanical failure in the dumper. The vehicle has been seized but the driver and the helper of the dumper have fled the spot," he said.

Following the incident, an angry mob agitated with the dead body of Mr Islam and blocked parts of the adjoining Howrah road after half an hour before they were dispersed.