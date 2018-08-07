Four Of Family Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Etawah District

The husband of the woman, has been arrested in connection with the deaths (Representational)

A woman was found strangled and her three minor daughters thrown off the fourth floor of a building in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh early on Tuesday, police said.

All four have died. The husband of the woman, an egg vendor, has been arrested in connection with the deaths and is being interrogated, a police officer said.

An officer said that the incident took place in Kanshiram Colony, where Chote Lal Jatav, 28, lived with his wife Neha, 25, and three daughters -- Tulsi, 7, Moni, 4, and Kallo, 2.

Neha assisted her husband in the egg cart business. The couple returned home around 10 p.m. on Monday and no one saw them thereafter, a neighbour told the police.

Early on Tuesday, the bodies of the daughters were found lying near the boundary wall while Neha's body was found lying in the room.

The husband has said that he was not home at night and had only come back in the morning to find his family dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said they were interrogating the husband.