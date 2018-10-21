Forest Officers Went To Rescue A Leopard Cub, Ended Up Killing It Instead

The two-year-old cub attacked one of the team members and he fired to save himself. (Representational)

Forest officials sent to rescue a leopard cub in central Assam's Nagaon district ended up killing the animal after it attacked them on Sunday, an official said.

A team of forest department officials from Salona Forest Range went to Nonoi Tea Estate after getting receiving information about a leopard cub. They were to rescue the animal and release it in the nearby jungle, said Salim Ahmed, the Range officer of Salona Forest Range.

However, the two-year-old cub attacked one of the team members and he fired to save himself. The animal died on the spot, Mr Ahmed said.

After post-mortem examination and other departmental formalities, the carcass was cremated as per rule, he added.

