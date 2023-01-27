Canada Says It Will Send 4 Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said that this donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine

Canada said that it will send four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

Ottawa:

Canada will send four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday, after Germany this week allowed other countries to re-export the German-built tank.

"This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine" in the their defense against the Russian invasion, Anand told reporters in Ottawa.

