Forest Officers Find 100 Baby Cobras In Labourer's House In Odisha

While the snakelets and 20 eggs were found in a labourer's mud house at Paikasahi village on Saturday, the adult snakes were spotted today, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bhadrak, Amlan Nayak, said.
The snakelets are about two to three days old. The adult cobras, a male and a female, are around 2.10 meters in length.
The snakelets would be released in their natural habitat, away from human habitation, the DFO said, adding, he has spoken to forest officer of the nearby Hadagarh Wildlife Sanctuary about releasing the snakes there.
SK Mirza, a snake rescuer said he rushed to the site Saturday evening after the owner of the house, informed him that a number of snakes were roaming inside
After five hours of search, around 110 snakelets and 20 eggs were found, Mr Mirza said. Villagers however claimed that the man, Bijay Bhuyan was aware of the presence of snakes there an used to worship them.
