Five Of A Family Killed Telangana Highway Road Accident

A search has been launched to arrest the lorry driver (Representational)

Five members of a family were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry on the Srisailam-Hyderabad Highway on Monday afternoon, police said.

The family of five was on their way back to Warangal after visiting the Srisailam temple when their car collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, which was negotiating a right turn.

The incident took place in the limits of Amangal police station.

Narasimha Reddy, Circle Inspector, Amangal Police Station said: "In the accident, five members in the car died on the spot. The driver survived because he was wearing a seat belt. All the deceased have been shifted to a local hospital for a postmortem examination."

A case under Section 304-A IPC has been registered and a probe is on.

A search has been launched to arrest the lorry driver who fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability