5 Of Family Killed As Car Rams Truck In UP

UP accident: The accident occurred on NH 28 in Basti district, said police (Representational)

Five members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed a parked container truck in Munderwa area of Uttar Pradesh's Basti district on Sunday evening, said police.

Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Srivastava said that the accident occurred on National Highway (NH) 28 in the district.

"The car was going from Lucknow towards Sant Kabir Nagar. It rammed the container truck parked on the roadside. All five members of the family travelling in the car died on the spot," he said.

"On receiving the information, police reached the spot and pulled out the car stuck in the truck. All bodies have been sent to the mortuary. The victim's relatives have arrived and further investigation is underway," he added.

On Sunday, four people, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed and 42 others were injured after a sleeper bus in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Etawah district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)