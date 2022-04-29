Fire Breaks Out In Udaipur Forest; Army Helicopters Pressed Into Service

Around 50 hectares of the forest area were covered by the fire, official said. (Representational)

A fire broke out in the Banki forest area in Rajasthan's Udaipur district and Army helicopters were pressed into service to douse the flames, an official said on Friday.

The fire broke out on Wednesday and it spread to a large area in three-four spots of the forest adjoining Udaipur city on Thursday night, Chief Conservator of Forests RK Singh said.

In total, around 50 hectares of the forest area were covered by the fire, he added.

Mr Singh said Army helicopters were roped in and the blaze was brought under control.

He said the forest department will maintain a vigil to prevent a fresh incident of fire in the area.

