Fire At Chemical Factory In Maharashtra's Palghar Kills One, Injures 3

Palghar Collector said that at the time of the blast, 20 people were at work. (Representational)

One person was killed and at least three injured after a fire broke out at an organic chemical factory in Palghar district of Maharashtra today, according to the district collector.

A fire broke out at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Boisar municipality of Palghar district this evening.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde said that at the time of the blast 20 people were at work at the factory.

"15 people have been safely evacuated and 3 people are badly injured. One person died in the incident and one person is still missing," the collector said.

The fire tenders are present at the spot and more details awaited.