Priest, Wife Arrested For Allegedly Using Holy Scriptures To Wrap Food

More pages of holy scriptures were apparently found in the kitchen of the accused (Representational)

A gurdwara priest and his wife were arrested for allegedly desecrating the holy scriptures by using its pages to wrap the tiffins of their two school-going children, police said.

The police said the priest's wife has been accused of using torn pages of the holy scriptures for wrapping 'chapatis' for the lunch of their sons in school.

The matter first came to the knowledge of the members of a student union, Sikh Student Federation (Mehta), who themselves investigated the matter and later reported it to the police.

Sikh Students Federation (Mehta) president Jaspal Singh said their union was informed that the two children of Gurdit Singh, who performs duties as "granthi" in a local gurdwara, were bringing food to the school, wrapped in torn pages of the holy scriptures.

Advertisement

"Later, we found the torn pages scattered near the school. When we visited the priest's residence in Bagh Wali Basti on Alike Road, several more such pages were found in the kitchen, apparently meant to wrap food items on daily basis," said Mr Singh.

City police station in-charge Jasbir Singh said the police have booked Gurdit Singh and his wife Nimrat Kaur under relevant sections of the IPC on the basis of the complaint lodged by the student union members.

The SHO said both of them have been arrested and further investigations were being carried out.