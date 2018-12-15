Tired Of Harassment, Rajasthan Class 10 Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said. (Representational)

A Class 10 girl allegedly jumped into a canal in Kansuwa area, Kota after facing humiliation due to sexual harassment, the police said today.

The girl allegedly jumped into the right main canal late Friday evening when she was returning home from tuition, they said.

The girl could not be traced till the report was filed and efforts were underway by NDRF and Kota Municipal Corporation rescue teams to fish out the body.

The girl, aged around 15 years, took the extreme step after she was fed up with eve-teasing by two boys, SHO Vijay Shankar Sharma said.

A probe is on into the matter and police are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused and verify the allegation, the SHO said.

In a separate case, the body of a 26-year-old man, who was swept away by strong current of water in the Right Main Canal in Mangrole area, was recovered 20 kilometres away in Madhya Pradesh's Baroda district on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Wasim Akaram, a resident of Siswali in Rajasthan's Baran district, was swept away after his motorcycle skidded off the flyover on Ramgarh road, Mangrole SHO Ramkhiladi Meena said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case under relevant sections was lodged in this connection, he said, adding further investigation into the matter is underway.