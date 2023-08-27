Fed Up of 'Alcoholic' Husband, Nagpur Woman Asks Lover To Kill Him: Cops

Umesh Khandar used to drink and fight, which his wife disliked, a police officer said (Representational)

A Nagpur resident was killed allegedly by a man who was in a relationship with his wife, the police said on Sunday.

Umesh Khandar (35) was bludgeoned to death by Bunty Gharpure after the latter invited him to drink liquor on Saturday, a police station official said.

"Umesh Khandar used to drink and pick up fights, which his wife disliked. She befriended the accused and asked him to eliminate her husband," he said.

Mr Ghanpure has been arrested and charged with murder, he added.

