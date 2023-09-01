Father, Son Rush To Help Duo Who 'Fell' From Bike. This Happens Next

The police said they went to the spot and inquired about the incident.

In Chhattisgarh's capital city, Raipur, a father and a son rushed to help two people who fell from their bike after it "misbalanced", but what happened next was rather unusual. The falling of the bike was planned, and the father and his son were robbed at knifepoint.

A surveillance video of the incident, which occurred around midnight in the Saraswati Nagar area, shows two men on a bike staging their fall. The pillion rider first looks behind and spots the victims, and the rider then pretends that it has been misbalanced and falls on the ground.

The victims, who were walking behind the bikers, rushed to help them lift the vehicle. The pillion rider then tries to take cover behind the other accused to pull out a knife.

As the father and his son tried to walk away after helping them, one of the robbers cornered them and then pulled out a knife, visuals show.

The son ran away, but his father was overpowered by the two robbers and was pinned to the ground. The duo fought back and were able to escape safely.

In the CCTV footage, the accused is threatening someone else as well, by brandishing the knife. They later ran away from the spot.

The identities of the victim and accused are still unknown.

The police said they went to the spot and inquired about the incident, though no complaint has been filed by the victim.

The cops said it was difficult to note down the bike's number as the visuals in the CCTV footage were blurred, but an investigation is on into the incident.

