Man Uses Hired Ambulance To Smuggle Drugs In Lockdown, Arrested: UP Cops

The accused had 70 grams of smack in an hired ambulance (Representational)

A drug peddler using a hired ambulance to ferry smack in UP's Fatehpur district has been arrested after recovery of 70 grams of smack from the vehicle, said an official on Saturday.

Police said Ram Singh, 36, was arrested during a routine vehicle check during the lockdown.

As soon as the private ambulance was flagged down, the man got out of the vehicle and began running, police said, adding he was arrested after a chase.

On search inspection of the ambulance, a 70-gm packet of smack was recovered from it, following which he was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, he said.

"During interrogation, he told police that he had hired the ambulance, and had gone to Barabanki, from where he bought 70 grams smack," SHO Vinod Kumar said, adding the ambulance too has been seized.

A case has also been filed against him for violation of the lockdown provisions, he said.