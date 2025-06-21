Flyer Smuggles In 2 Monkeys, 7 Tortoises From Bangkok, Caught In Chennai

An Indian man returning from Bangkok was caught carrying two live monkeys of different species in ventilated carry bags and seven tortoises in a cloth bag at the Chennai airport.

The passenger was arrested on Wednesday night and later sent to judicial custody by a court. The animals have been sent back to Thailand.

The import of such wildlife without authorisation is prohibited under the Customs Act, 1962, the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) regulations governing international trade in endangered species.

The arrest reflects a worrying trend as the Chennai airport has been seeing several cases of exotic animals being smuggled in, mainly from Southeast Asian countries.

In August 2024, Customs officers caught a passenger from Bangkok trying to bring in 22 rare animals, including snakes, turtles, and flying monkeys. A few weeks before that, another passenger was found with 14 pythons, 30 blue iguanas, and four squirrels hidden in bags.

In 2022, there were 11 cases at the airport and the animals whose smuggling was attempted included albino porcupines, sugar gliders, tamarin monkeys and tortoises.

Experts say the cases indicate that Chennai is being used as a key transit point for wildlife smuggling. Most of the species are brought from countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore and then make their way to the illegal pet trade.

Chennai Customs authorities said they have boosted surveillance and increased the number of quick action teams.

(With inputs by Gopika Subramanian)