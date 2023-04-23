Farmer Killed After Being Hit By Tractor Being Driven By Brother In UP

The farmer was hit by the tractor in his farm. (Representational image)

A farmer was killed after he was hit by a tractor allegedly being driven by his brother when he objected to the entry of the vehicle in his field, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Shahpur village on Saturday evening. The victim, Tejvir Singh (56), and his brother Sukhpal were embroiled in a land dispute, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by Tejvir's son, trouble started when his father objected to the entry of a tractor, which was being driven by Sukhpal, in his field.

Tejvir died after he was hit by the tractor while trying to stop it, the complaint alleged.

An FIR has been registered against 12 people, including Sukhpal, in the matter. Sukhpal has been arrested, Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.