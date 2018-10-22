Farmer In Madhya Pradesh Dies After Being Allegedly Attacked Over Dispute

Police have registered a case against the four men who attacked the farmer. (Representational)

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore was killed after his motorbike was hit by an SUV on Monday, police said. He was also assaulted by some people, with whom he had a dispute over irrigation water. This happened in chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's assembly constituency on Sunday.

Haricharan Sahu (42), resident of Bordi village, was returning on motorbike with his friend after filing a complaint over the same water dispute, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel said.

An SUV in which the accused were travelling, allegedly hit the motorbike twice. After the framer and his friend fell down, the accused allegedly beat him up, police said. The farmer was taken to a hospital and he died there.

Police have registered a case against the four men, who have fled.