Faridabad Man Strangles Wife, Later Kills Himself

The bodies were recovered from their quarter at police lines in Faridabad, the police said.

A head constable of the Faridabad Police was allegedly killed by her husband who later ended his life, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Saroj and was posted at the women police station at Faridabad's NIT, they said.

The man has been identified as Dharmender (38) who worked as a taxi driver. The bodies were recovered from their quarter at police lines here, the police said.

According to the police, the couple have a 13-year-old son who had gone to his tuition when a fight broke out between the two on Tuesday night.

Dharmender allegedly strangulated Saroj to death and later killed himself, police said.

Sector 31 Station House Officer Inspector Balwant Singh said the couple's son slept at their neighbour house when his parents did not open the door. On Wednesday morning, the door was broken open, he said.

"We have kept the bodies in the mortuary. Action will be taken as per the law," he said.