Faridabad College Staff Sexually Abused Students For Marks, Says Police

A lab assistant was arrested in the Faridabad college alleged sexual abuse case

Several girls were sexually abused by senior staff, including an associate professor, at a college in Faridabad, a laboratory assistant who was arrested in the case last week has said.

The horror surfaced last week after a student filed a complaint, along with audio-visual recordings, alleging that three college staff, including the associate professor, have been sexually abusing girl students by promising them better grades in exams.

In a recording given to the police, the lab assistant was heard talking to a girl and trying to persuade her to accompany him to a hotel.

The lab assistant was arrested on Saturday by the Crime Branch of the Faridabad Police, which after producing him before the court took him for two-day remand.

During investigation, the lab assistant said several girls were promised better grades in the practical exams for sexual favours by the senior college staff, including the associate professor, who is on the run.

The police have added rape charges in the case being investigated by the Crime Branch of the Haryana Police.

Police sources said some students were threatened by the associate professor and his aides.