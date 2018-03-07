Family Of 4 Was Returning To Delhi After Vacation, Burnt Alive In Crash

Passersby tried to help but failed to move the family out of the mangled car before it caught fire. A seven-month old child too died in the incident which took place late Monday night on GT Karnal Road on National Highway 1.
"The car lost balance due to speeding near Shayamgarh village and collided with the divider. It then fell on the opposite road going to Chandigarh and was rammed by a truck," a senior police official said.
The deceased have been identified as Sanchit Chopra, 28, his wife Bhawana Chopra, 24, his mother-in-law Naresh Kumari Bhola, 56, and seven-month-old daughter Tusharika Chopra.
The family had gone for a Holi vacation to Manali and Amritsar and was returning after a visit to the Golden Temple.
