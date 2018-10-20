Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.52 Lakh Seized In Gujarat

The accused was bringing the fake currency from Bengal's Farakka to be distributed in Gujarat.

Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 1, 52,000 have been seized on the basis of information provided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Gujarat's Junagadh.

Acting on a tip-off that a deal in fake Indian currency notes is likely to take place in Junagadh, a person named Sanjay Devaliya was intercepted. He was found in possession of 53 fake Indian currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and 92 fake Indian currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 with a total face value of Rs 1, 52,000.

The accused was bringing the fake currency from Bengal's Farakka to be distributed in Gujarat. The National Investigation Agency has been tracking the accused since the past two days.

A case has been registered by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Gujarat under relevant provisions of the law.