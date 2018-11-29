Extortion Case Filed Against JDU Legislator

The man alleged that the legislator demanded Rs 50 lakh from him (Representational)

A case of extortion was lodged against Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United legislator Amrendar Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey on Wednesday, the police said.

Managing director of the road construction company Akhilesh Kumar Jaiswal in Patna has alleged that the legislator demanded Rs 50 lakh from him. Mr Jaiswal has lodged an FIR in Shastrinagar police station in Patna.

In his complaint, Mr Jaiswal has alleged that the JDU legislator through his henchman had called him on phone and threatened him to pay the extortion money "if he wanted to continue his work in Gopalganj district."

Mr Jaiswal also demanded security for his family in view of the threat as he had refused to pay up.