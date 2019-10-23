Explosion Near BJP Leader's Home In Farrukhabad Triggers Panic

Police suspect the explosion was a cracker blast. (Representational)

An explosion near the home of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh created panic among locals on Wednesday.

"BJP MLA Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi's home is situated in the Senapati area. The blast occurred inside a red bag at a garbage dump about two hundred steps away from his house," senior police officer Manni Lal said.

"However, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The explosion was so intense that the windows of the surrounding houses were shaken. The forensic team is probing the case," he said.

After the preliminary investigation, the police suspect the explosion was a cracker blast.

The police said that when the incident happened, Mr Dutt and his family members were in Lucknow.

Mr Dwivedi's cousin Sudhanshu Dutt Dwivedi said that the blast was so powerful that the sound was heard in the nearby areas also. He demanded that the forensic team solve the case soon.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.