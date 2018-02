Thane district police have arrested a retired Navy personnel for beating a porter to death at Khadavali railway station.Dhananjay Kumar Sinha, 54, a former Navy man, hit Kanu Jadhav, 72, a porter, with a piece of wood Monday afternoon following a quarrel, police said.Onlookers held Sinha and handed him over to police, said inspector Pradeep Kasbe of Kalyan taluka police station.Sinha was booked for murder. A local court Tuesday remanded him in police custody till February 16. Both Sinha and Jadhav were Khadavali residents, the inspector said.