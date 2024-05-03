Ex Cop, Wife Brutally Murdered In Gujarat. Killers Hired By Daughter-In-Law

The police have solved the crime and recovered the stolen cash and jewellery.

In a shocking double murder, a woman along with her minor son got her parents-in-law killed in their home in Gujarat's Himmatnagar on April 30. She offered Rs 10 lakh to two contract killers to carry out the killing and robbery.

Retired police constable Vikram Singh (65) used to live in Himmatnagar's Ram Nagar society with his wife Manhar Kunwarba (62), his son Vanraj Singh, daughter-in-law Mittal Kumari and grandson.

On the noon of April 30, when Vanraj Singh was out for work, two unknown men barged into the home. They looted Rs 35 lakh cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 42,25,000 from the locker in the house. The men then attacked the couple, killed them by slitting their throats. They also looted the jewellery worn by Manhar Kunwarba and ran away with bags full of cash and jewellery.

After the murder, Mittal Kumari informed her husband that his parents had been killed. Vanraj Singh then reported the crime to police.

After interrogation, the police suspected the involvement of the daughter-in-law in the double murder. Later, the police found out that Mittal Kumari was not happy with her mother-in-law's behaviour towards her. Frustrated with this, she decided to get the couple killed. She gave Rs 10 lakh to two contract killers - Het Patel and Vipul Singh - to carry out the murder and robbery.

The police have solved the crime and recovered the stolen cash and jewellery. "In Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha, on April 30, a retired cop and his wife were found dead. The police reached the spot and three teams to investigate the case. One of the accused is the daughter-in-law of the couple. A Rs 10 lakh deal was done to commit the murder. We have recovered cash worth over Rs 30 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 83 lakh," said police.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)