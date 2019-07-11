Estate Agent Allegedly Shot Dead In Madhya Pradesh, Old Enmity Suspected

Probe underway (Representational)

A real estate agent was shot dead allegedly by four bike-borne assailants apparently over an old enmity on Wednesday, the police said.

The victim, Pankaj Sikarwar (35), was going home when the assailants fired at him in Hajira area of the city, senior police official Ravi Bhadauria said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

His brother Shailendra Sikarwar is a BJP leader. "Initial investigation revealed that the incident is a fallout of old enmity," Mr Bhadauria said.

The victim's another brother Santosh Sikarwar said the family members have told the police about the persons allegedly involved in the murder.

He said there was a threat to all the family members.

Mr Bhadauria said the accused are being identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.