Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Punjab: Cops

A 22-year-old student allegedly hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan in his room at a paying guest facility here, police said on Monday.

Aditya Yadav from Chandigarh was a third-year student pursuing BTech in computer science engineering at Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre in Bajwara.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh said Yadav's body was found hanging at the paying guest facility where he was residing.

The police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation was underway, the DSP added.

