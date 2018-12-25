Elephant Enters Odisha Town, 50 Officials Chase It away

The elephant got separated from a herd while crossing a river in Odisha. (Representational)

An adult elephant entered a park in the residential settlement of Abhinav Bidanasi in Odisha's Cuttack on Monday after it got separated from a herd while crossing a river, Forest officials said.

The park is located on the left embankment of river Kathajodi. Residents, who panicked, soon informed the Forest department about the elephant.

Forest officials said the pachyderm was separated from a herd of about 15 elephants which was crossing the river and going to nearby Athagarh Forest Range. "The male elephant is believed to be between 12 and 15 years old and has a tusk" said city forest range officer AK Mishra.

At least 50 officials from the forest department and people from the local Markat Nagar police station were deployed around the park to restrict people from coming close to the site.

Mr Mishra said the elephant was chased back to the river during the night.

