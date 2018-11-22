Elephant Dies After Being Hit By Train In Odisha's Keonjhar

In April this year, four elephants were killed after a train hit them in Odisha. (Representational)

A female elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train in Odisha's Keonjhar district, Forest officials said today.

The incident took place at around 9.55 pm yesterday night when a herd of 10 elephants were crossing the railway tracks near Ramachandrapur village and the empty goods train was heading towards Nayagarh from Jakhapura.

While nine other elephants had a narrow escape in the incident, one female elephant was hit by the train, forest officer Santosh Kumar Joshi said.

The officer said that all protocols regarding the movement of elephants near railway track were followed and same was intimated to the railways.

The caution order to restrict the train speed due to possible movement of wild elephants from 7 pm till 6 am next day was conveyed to the Elephant Control Room, Khurda, at about 6.20 pm on November 21.

The railways was told to restrict the train speed to 50 kmph and long blow horn were imposed, but it is not sure whether the loco pilot has followed the caution order to restrict the speed of the train which is yet to be inquired by the railways, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the forest department charged the train driver for dereliction in duty as they had earlier cautioned the railways about the movement of elephants in the area. The loco-pilot was released on bail.

"Investigation into the matter is going on," the officer added.

In April this year, four elephants were killed after a train hit them in Jharsuguda district in Odisha.