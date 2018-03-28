Electricity Bills Have Come Down In Delhi. AAP Explains How "For the fourth year electricity would not be costly in Delhi," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference.

Electricity charges for domestic users in the city, per unit, have been reduced, while fixed charges per month has increased, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) announced on Wednesday.

The total electricity bill is the sum of charges for the electricity used per unit and fixed charges.



The total electricity bill is the sum of charges for the electricity used per unit and fixed charges.



Addressing media after the announceemt, Power Minister Satyendar Jain said that the total electricity bills of every domestic consumer in Delhi across different categories have come down.



"Everyone's bills have come down. For some people by Rs 100, for some Rs 50....," he said, adding that the fixed rate had to be raised as the central government increased the fixed rates of electricity produced by power plants from which the Delhi government purchases power, by 50 paise per unit.



Deputy Chief Minister



But, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, of the BJP, said in the assembly that the rates have increased and accused the government of misleading the house.



At this, Mr Jain replied: "If your bills are increased by one rupee, I'll give you the money."





