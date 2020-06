An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit 3 km northwest of Haryana's Rohtak.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 9:11 pm today.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of the 2.8 magnitude struck Haryana''s Rohtak.