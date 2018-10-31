Dumper Rams Into House, Kills Four Of A Family In Uttar Pradesh

The grandparents and the grandchildren died in their sleep when mowed by the vehicle. (Representational)

Grandparents and two children were killed while the parents were critically injured when a dumper lost control and rammed into a roadside house in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

At dawn a loud bang in the area village awakened the neighbourhood.

People rushed out to find that Shiv Pratap Lodhi's house on the Manjhanpur-Prayagraj road had been bulldozed to the ground. Not just the family, but even the cattle lay dead.

Lodhi, his wife Shivkali and grandchildren Ajay and Parni died in their sleep when mowed down by the vehicle, villagers told the police, as they handed over the driver, who was badly beaten up.

Villagers have jammed traffic on the highway.

