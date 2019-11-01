Drunk Police Officer Charged For Sexually Harassing 14-Year-Old In Bihar

An FIR has been registered against the accused for sexually harassing the girl (Representational)

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a girl in an inebriated state at a police station in Bihar's Samastipur district.

Confirming the incident, Dalsinghsarai sub-division senior police officer Kundan Kumar said the accused police officer, Vedanand Choudhary, was forwarded to Samastipur divisional jail today.

Mr Choudhary, a sub-inspector at Ghataho police station, was arrested on Thursday after a medical test conducted on him confirmed that he had consumed liquor, which is banned in Bihar, Mr Kumar said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him in this regard, he said.

Consumption, sale, trade, storage, and manufacture of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Police sources said the sub-inspector had consumed liquor before his patrolling duty on Thursday night and had allegedly sexually harassed the 14-year-old daughter of the cook inside the police premises.

The sources added that the girl had cried for help, following which other policemen rescued her from the accused police officer.

