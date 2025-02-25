Advertisement
Upset Over Fight With Husband, Bihar Woman Beats 3 Children, Throws Them Into Well

After throwing her children into the well, she told her husband that they had gone missing.

Read Time: 1 min
Upset Over Fight With Husband, Bihar Woman Beats 3 Children, Throws Them Into Well
She later confessed to the crime during the questioning.
Patna:

A woman in Bihar's Samastipur district has been arrested for allegedly killing all three of her children after a fight with her husband, the police said on Monday.

Seema Devi, 36, first beat the children and then threw them into a well following an argument with her husband, Chandan Mahattha.

She then told Mahattha that they had gone missing, following which he filed a complaint with the police.

A search operation was launched and the bodies were later recovered from a well close to their house, the police said.

She later confessed to the crime during the questioning.

The victims have been identified as Tarun (6), Tanya (4) and Tanishq (2).

