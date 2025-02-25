Upset Over Fight With Husband, Bihar Woman Beats 3 Children, Throws Them Into Well

A woman in Bihar's Samastipur district has been arrested for allegedly killing all three of her children after a fight with her husband, the police said on Monday.
Seema Devi, 36, first beat the children and then threw them into a well following an argument with her husband, Chandan Mahattha.
She then told Mahattha that they had gone missing, following which he filed a complaint with the police.
#समस्तीपुर जिला अन्तर्गत #चकमेहसी थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम मालीनगर में घटित घटना से संबंधित.....@bihar_police@bihar_iprd#samastipurpolice #BiharPolice #HainTaiyaarHum pic.twitter.com/kFvWl2D97U— Samastipur Police (@Samastipur_Pol) February 24, 2025
A search operation was launched and the bodies were later recovered from a well close to their house, the police said.
She later confessed to the crime during the questioning.
The victims have been identified as Tarun (6), Tanya (4) and Tanishq (2).
