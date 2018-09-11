Drunk Man Throws Mother-In-Law Out Of Window In Thane: Police

The police got a confession out of the accused Ankush Dhiraj Bhatti (Representational)

Police have arrested a person in Thane for allegedly flinging his mother-in-law out of their flat window, leading to her instant death, an officer said on Tuesday.

The incident happened late on Monday at Rumah Bali Society, near Hiranandani Estates, a posh locality of Thane, according to Investigating Officer Pradeep N. Ugale of Kasarvadavali Police Station.

"The accused, Ankush Dhiraj Bhatti, has been charged with murder and remanded to police custody till September 15," Mr Ugale told IANS.

He said that Bhatti, 32, who runs a logistics company, is a resident of Jammu and was recently married to a much older, deaf-mute woman Tarvinder Kaur, 38.

Earlier, they lived as a joint family in Hiranandani Estates, but since Bhatti was an alcoholic, he moved out to the nearby Rumah Bali Society.

"However, the victim -- Paramjit Kaur -- used to visit them daily to enquire after the well-being of her handicapped daughter, who was allegedly assaulted by Bhatti almost daily," Mr Ugale said.

Around 8.30 p.m on Monday, Paramjit reached their house only to see a drunk Bhatti assaulting her daughter. She intervened and slapped him.

"Enraged at what he perceived was an insult, Bhatti pushed his mother-in-law to the window, lifted her and threw her out. It was a first floor flat, but she fell from a height of around 20 feet and died instantly," Mr Ugale said.

Society neighbours rushed to the site and managed to shift her to a local hospital, but she was declared dead, while Bhatti locked his home, threatened his wife Tarvinder and remained hidden.

In the meantime, her son Manjit Singh was desperately calling Paramjit on her phone but she did not answer. Sensing something amiss, he rushed to his sister's place but nobody opened the door.

After a few minutes, Bhatti raised an alarm that his mother-in-law had slipped and fell out of the window and ran down to the society compound.

However, Mr Ugale said the investigators doubted his version and they inspected the flat window to find some blood stains.

After sustained interrogation, he finally confessed to the crime and was placed under arrest early on Tuesday, he said.

For more Thane news, click here