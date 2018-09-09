Driver Beaten To Death After Truck Runs Over, Kills Child In Jharkhand

The two-year-old child was crushed under the wheels of the truck while walking down a road.

Cities | | Updated: September 09, 2018 23:43 IST
The truck driver was beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's Dumka district. (Representational)

Dumka: 

A truck driver was beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday, after his vehicle ran over and killed a two-year-old, police said.

The child was crushed under the wheels of the truck at Simanijore village near National Highway-114A in the district around 3 pm, they said. The boy was walking down the road with his sister. 

Shikaripara police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Thakur said the mob caught the driver, Mohan Rai, and beat him to death following the accident. The driver was a resident of Motihari district in Bihar, he said

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pujya Prakash said the situation in the village was calm  and police patrolling has been increased.
 

