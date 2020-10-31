Dramatic Video Shows Cops Chasing Bengal BJP Leader Murder Accused

The sharpshooters involved in the murder of Bengal BJP leader were arrested from Ludhiana.

A speeding bike zooms past a group of policemen. Seconds later the two pillion riders fall backwards onto the road, as the rider increases the throttle to escape the crowd trying to get hold of them. One of the pillion rider is immediately cornered, pinned to the ground and then beaten with slippers as he tries to cover himself.

Dramatic footage leading to the arrest of two men who are allegedly the sharpshooters involved in the murder of BJP leader in West Bengal has emerged from Ludhiana in Punjab from where they were arrested on Friday. The accused -- who had fled to Punjab after the October 4 murder -- were reportedly fleeing after committing a robbery when local people and police gave chase and caught them.

The links of the two men with BJP leader Manish Shukla's murder in Bengal's Barrackpore emerged during their questioning, according to Bengal's Criminal Investigation Department which arrested them and brought them back to the state.

The two were produced before a court in Kolkata's Barrackpore on Friday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

"These two men were part of the gang of shooters who murdered Manish Shukla. We have been looking for them and conducted a raid in Bihar. But they had fled to Punjab by then," an officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

So far three people have been arrested in connection with the murder case.

Manish Shukla was shot dead on October 4 in Titagarh, about 20 km from north Kolkata, when he was speaking with some locals and party workers near a local police station.