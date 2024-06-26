Andhra Man Dies Of Rabies After Being Bitten By Pet Dog

Dog Attack: Their dog, officials said, died two days after the incident.

A 27-year-old man died of rabies, while his mother was hospitalised after being bitten by their pet dog in Andhra Pradesh last week, the police said.

Bhargav took anti-rabies injection, but he died during the treatment at the hospital.

"He took treatment but could not be saved. The infection had spread to his brain and other organs," officials said.

Bhargav's mother was discharged from the hospital after the treatment, they said.