Doctor Dies Of Dengue At Community Health Centre In UP

The doctor was admitted to BHU, Varanasi three days ago.

Cities | | Updated: October 13, 2018 19:21 IST
The doctor Abhay Singh was posted at the Gopiganj Community Health Center. (Representational)

Bhadohi: 

A doctor posted in a community health centre in Uttar Pradesh' Bhadohi died of dengue on Saturday. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Satish Singh said the doctor was admitted to BHU, Varanasi three days ago. 

Four other employees of the same health are being tested for dengue.  Following this, about 100 houses in Gopiganj area were checked for cases of dengue.  

About a week ago, a woman had also died of dengue in the district. The CMO said all necessary steps have been initiated.

