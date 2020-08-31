Dehradun Man Swept Away In Song River While Trying To Take Selfie

The man drowned despite his friends' attempt to save him, police said (Representational)

A 22-year-old man drowned after slipping into the Song river in Dehradun while trying to take a selfie, police said on Monday.

Shubham slipped and fell into the river while he was trying to take a selfie during the immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol on Sunday, Circle Officer Nehru Colony Pallavi Tyagi said.

He was swept away by the waters of the swollen river, despite his friends' attempts to save him, she said.

Shubham was a part of a group that had gone to immerse the idol, the officer said.

His body, which was recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), was found by police personnel, after two hours of search, from under a bridge near the Raipur stadium, which is about eight kilometres from where he had fallen into the river, Ms Tyagi said.

Shubham was an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Dehradun's Clement Town.