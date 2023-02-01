Debt-Ridden UP Businessman Shoots Self On Facebook Live; Dies

In the video, he is heard saying, "We are being unnecessarily harassed," cops said. (representational)

A 45-year-old businessman, who was allegedly being harassed by money lenders, died after shooting himself while hosting a Facebook Live session in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Wednesday.

The purported video of Nand Lal Gupta has been widely shared on the social media, they said.

Nand Lal Gupta, who has a gun shop on the railway station road, shot himself on Wednesday afternoon inside his shop, Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari told reporters.

A forensic team was also called to the spot, the ASP said, adding action will be taken on the basis of facts.

Necessary legal action will be taken after receiving the complaint from the relatives. The video of the incident on social media will also be included in the investigation, he said.

In the video, he is heard saying, "We are being unnecessarily harassed. I had taken some money and have already given back more.

"All the money lenders have troubled us. Honourable Yogi ji and Modi ji should do justice. They even got our house written in their names today. I don't want to live anymore," Gupta shot himself after saying this, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)