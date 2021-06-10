Dalit Man Beaten To Death In Rajasthan Over BR Ambedkar's Poster: Police

Rajasthan: The accused have been arrested (Representational)

A Dalit man was beaten to death by a group of youths allegedly over a poster with BR Ambedkar's photograph, which was put up outside his house in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Thursday.

On May 24, Anil Sihag and Rakesh Sihag tore the poster put up outside the house of Vinod Bamnia, 22, a Bhim Army member, they said.

After Mr Bamnia and his family raised objections, locals intervened and the family members of the accused apologised on their behalf.

However, on June 5, the accused, seeking revenge, assaulted Mr Bamnia with help from four others.

After the attack, Mr Bamnia was admitted to a private hospital in Sri Ganganagar in a critical condition. He died of his injuries on June 7, police said.

The accused Anil Sihag and Rakesh Sihag were arrested along with their friends - Saksham and Haidar Ali.

Two others involved in the attack were missing, police said.