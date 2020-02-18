CRPF Commando Injured In Chhattisgarh's Naxal Encounter, Dies

Chhattisgarh: Two CoBRA jawans and a naxal were also killed in the attack. (Representational)

A CRPF commando, who was injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district last week, died at a private hospital in Raipur on Tuesday, police said.

Head constable Ajit Singh died due to bullet injuries in his abdomen at around 11 am on Tuesday, an official said.

Six personnel of 204th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured in a gunfight with ultras in Pamed area of Bijapur on February 10.

Two CoBRA jawans and a naxal were also killed in the attack.

Ajit Singh was a resident of Gandala village in Alwar district of Rajasthan, he said, adding that the body will be sent to his hometown after post mortem.