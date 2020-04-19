Couple Found Dead In Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, Case Registered: Police

The post mortem report is yet to come and an investigation is going on, police said. (Representational)

A young couple was found dead in the premises of a private finance company in Guntur city on Saturday.

Arundalpet police have registered an FIR under relevant section of CrPC. The police said that girl's parents were aware of their relationship.

"Sheik Reshma (20) was working as a lab technician at a private hospital. Sheik Abdullah (23) was working as a clerk in a private finance company. Both live in same neighborhood. They had acquaintance with each other and the girl's parents were aware of their relationship," Sub Inspector Ravindra told ANI.

"Last night Reshma did not return home, so her parents went to the firm where Abdullah works. There they found both the boy and girl in a dead condition at around 11 pm. Then they rushed to Arundalpet police station and registered a complaint," he added.

The police held inquest last night and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Guntur Government General Hospital on Saturday morning.

The post mortem report is yet to come and an investigation is going on, Mr Ravindra added.